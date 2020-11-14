CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Police respond to high number of overdoses in Delaware

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 2:45 PM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in New Castle County say officers over the past two days have responded to an unusually high number of drug overdoses in which evidence of heroin use was recovered.

The New Castle County Division of Police in a news release Saturday said the overdoses have left one person dead.

Police did not provide the total number of overdoses. Authorities say people with a substance abuse addiction can apply for assistance to access treatment and services through a department program.

People without insurance are eligible for the Hero Help Program. Individuals interested in receiving help can contact the Division of Police at 302-395-8050.

