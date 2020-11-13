CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Police: Officers fatally shoot…

Police: Officers fatally shoot man outside Mississippi store

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Officers responding to a call about a disturbance outside a discount store fatally shot a man in south Mississippi, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday in Gulfport. WLOX-TV reported that Gulfport police were called about a homeless man who was allegedly abusing a dog.

As police approached, the man pointed a firearm at them and two officers engaged him, according to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the man died hours later at a Gulfport hospital. He was identified as Henry Frankowski III.

The officers were not injured. They were placed on paid administrative leave. Frankowski was white, as are the officers.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement officers. The officers were put on paid administrative leave.

The man’s body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

Military health culture may be to blame for poor retention rates among women

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up