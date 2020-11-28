CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Police investigate shooting that left man dead in Delaware

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 12:56 PM

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Delaware State Police said they received a call of a shooting at a business complex in Dagsboro early Saturday.

Troopers responding to the call found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the man’s name.

