Police investigate shooting that left man dead in Delaware

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Delaware State Police said they received a call of a shooting at a business complex in Dagsboro early Saturday.

Troopers responding to the call found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the man’s name.

