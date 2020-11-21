Police investigate after shooting leaves man injured

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Wilmington.

The News Journal reports that Wilmington Police said the shooting occurred Friday afternoon in the city’s east side.

A 39-year-old man was shot. Police said he was in stable condition.

It was the third shooting in Wilmington this month.

There have been 159 shooting victims in the city so far this year.

