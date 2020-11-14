CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » National News » Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony…

Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony to be closed to public

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — The annual Remembrance Day ceremony to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor will be closed to the public this year and streamed online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 7 at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial’s Contemplation Circle in Hawaii.

A small number of veterans will be in attendance on site, Hawaii News Now reported.

A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m., the time when the Japanese attack on the American naval base began in 1941.

“America’s obligation to honor its veterans has been a sacrosanct pillar of our society, and we encourage everyone to join us virtually for this important ceremony,” said Scott Burch, acting superintendent of Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up