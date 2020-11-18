CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Paper on Texas border…

Paper on Texas border ceases publication after virus cutback

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas newspaper with origins in the 19th century has ceased publishing.

The Del Rio News-Herald published its final edition on Wednesday and will also end online operations. The newspaper is based in Del Rio, a city on the border with Mexico about 145 miles (230 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

The newspaper had been publishing five editions a week before dropping down to two editions a week in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. At its finish, it had a circulation of 10,400.

Local newspapers throughout the United States have seen advertising revenue drop sharply this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, even as the demand for local news grows.

“Closing this newspaper is not what we wanted to do,” said Leonard Woolsey, president of Houston-based Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns the News-Herald and other papers in Texas and Oklahoma. “However, with the current economic conditions and the trends we can see, we can no longer continue to serve the community at the level we feel it deserves.”

The newspaper’s origins date back to 1884, but it took on its current name in 1929 when two publications merged.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up