WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials: 2 die in explosion in maintenance area of veterans hospital in Connecticut.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 13, 2020, 10:37 AM
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials: 2 die in explosion in maintenance area of veterans hospital in Connecticut.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.