The Associated Press

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials: 2 die in explosion in maintenance area of veterans hospital in Connecticut.

Listen now to WTOP News

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials: 2 die in explosion in maintenance area of veterans hospital in Connecticut.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.