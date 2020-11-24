HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
NYC-area train derailment hurts no one, snarls morning rush

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 1:51 PM

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. No injuries were reported.

The NJ Transit derailment happened in Perth Amboy around 12:20 a.m. as North Jersey Coast Line Train 3292 headed to New York’s Penn Station from Long Branch, agency spokesperson Jim Smith said.

The cars remained upright, and none of the seven passengers on board or the crew were injured, Smith said.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated, Smith said.

Service on the line was suspended between South Amboy and New York Penn Station.

Bus service was available between South Amboy and Metropark. Rail passes were being honored on buses.

Trains were operating on a weekday schedule between South Amboy and Bay Head.

