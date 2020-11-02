ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Nearly 150 COVID cases linked to services in Boston-area church

CBS News | @CBSNews

November 2, 2020, 7:03 AM

Almost 150 coronavirus cases have been connected to services and programs at a church in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on or about Oct. 18, CBS Boston reports. The city’s health department said Sunday that the cases were linked to the Crossroads Church.

Contract tracers have also identified more than 40 COVID-19 cases related to ice and deck hockey, the department said.

“The FHD has concerns that many cases are asymptomatic. This is particularly dangerous as it may be contributing to further spread of COVID-19 in the community,” a statement said.

Local officials arranged for a free coronavirus testing popup site in the city for Tuesday.

