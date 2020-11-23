HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Trends to watch | Case for Black Friday shopping | Car dealers offering deals | How stores are changing for pandemic
Mississippi hunting stand accident kills North Carolina teen

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 12:33 PM

IUKA, Miss. (AP) — A North Carolina teen died when his hunting stand shifted and he fell onto his rifle barrel, Mississippi authorities report.

Justin Lee Smith, 17, of Supply, North Carolina, was in a ladder stand Saturday afternoon in the northwest part of the county near the Alcorn County line, Tishomingo County coroner Mack Wilemon told WTVA-TV.

According to Wilemon, the stand apparently turned to one side, Smith fell 10 feet (3 meters) and was impaled. Smith was able to call 911 on his cellphone, but died shortly afterward, Wilemon said.

A state wildlife agent is investigating.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

