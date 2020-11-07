CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » National News » Medicare's 'Part B' outpatient…

Medicare’s ‘Part B’ outpatient premium to rise by $3.90

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s ‘Part B’ monthly premium for outpatient care will go up by $3.90 next year to $148.50, officials announced late Friday afternoon.

For most retirees, the health care cost increase will claim a significant slice of their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. It works out to nearly 20% of the average retired worker’s COLA of $20 a month next year.

The bite could have been deeper. It was feared that emergency actions the government took to help stabilize the health care system in the coronavirus pandemic could have triggered large premium increases. That prompted Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that limited the increase for 2021 but would gradually collect the full amount later under a repayment mechanism.

The Part B premium is set by law to cover about 25% of the cost of Medicare’s supplemental insurance for outpatient services. Inpatient care is covered by Medicare’s “Part A,” which is financed with payroll taxes from workers and employers.

Medicare also announced that the Part B deductible next year will be $203, an increase of $5. The deductible is the amount patients pay each year before their insurance kicks in.

The inpatient deductible will be $1,484, an increase of $76.

Most Medicare recipients rely on supplemental insurance or a Medicare Advantage plan to cover their annual deductibles.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up