CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » National News » Man, 18, arrested in…

Man, 18, arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Texas

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell during a random robbery at a suburban Dallas apartment complex parking lot over the weekend.

Grand Prairie police say D’jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday at his home in Dallas. Antone was being held Thursday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $500,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Hassell, 30, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Police have said Hassell, who lived in Waco, was fatally shot around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday in Grand Prairie.

Police spokesman Mark Beseda said Hassell was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was shot after going to the parking lot to retrieve something. Beseda said a car was stolen but Hassell wasn’t in it at the time.

“He was just a victim of wrong place, wrong time,” Beseda said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up