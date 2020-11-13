CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with Wreaths Across America? | Howard Co. limits in-person gatherings | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits…

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits remote corner of Nevada

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINA, Nev. (AP) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a remote corner of Nevada early Friday, shaking the desert and a nearby town, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:13 a.m. and was centered about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of Mina, a town of about 155, at a depth of 3.73 miles (6 kilometers), the USGS said.

People reported feeling it across desert communities in western Nevada and in California’s Sierra mountains, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

TSP hires new vendor to take the plan into the 21st century

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up