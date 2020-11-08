CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek dies at 80; show says he died peacefully at home.

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 12:41 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek dies at 80; show says he died peacefully at home.

