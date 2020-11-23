HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » National News » Kansas man charged with…

Kansas man charged with federal hate crime for racial threat

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department said Monday.

Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola, Kansas — where the victim was living — was a “white” town, according to the indictment. He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.

Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 caliber revolver.

Court records do not yet show a defense attorney who could speak on Donner’s behalf.

If convicted, Donner faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and firearms charges, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up