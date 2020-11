The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept: Ex-Labor Sec. Acosta used ‘poor judgment’ in handling Jeffrey Epstein case when he was Florida…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept: Ex-Labor Sec. Acosta used ‘poor judgment’ in handling Jeffrey Epstein case when he was Florida prosecutor.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.