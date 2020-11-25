HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » National News » Home nurse, 64, dies…

Home nurse, 64, dies saving paraplegic patient from fire

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELHI, La. (AP) — A 64-year-old home nurse died saving her 71-year-old paraplegic patient from a fire, Louisiana’s state fire marshal said Wednesday.

The homeowner told investigators Gwendolyn Theus tried several times to wheel her bed out of her room and was trying to push her out of a window Monday evening when smoke overpowered the nurse, a news release said.

Firefighters pulled both women from the bedroom and administered CPR to them. The statement said the older woman was airlifted from her home in Delhi to a burn unit in Mississippi and is expected to recover.

“Ms. Theus’ valiant efforts to put her patient’s life before her own are both admirable and heartbreaking,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said. “Our prayers are with her loved ones and with the surviving victim for her recovery and loss of her dedicated nurse and friend.”

Extensive damage has kept investigators from getting inside the house to try to figure out where and how the fire started, the news release said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up