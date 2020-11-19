THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Former guard sentenced for smuggling contraband into prison

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 5:46 PM

MIAMI (AP) — A former federal prison guard in South Florida was sentenced Thursday to 5 years and 10 months in prison for smuggling cell phones, cigarettes and other contraband into the facility where he worked.

Victor DeJesus Jr., 48, was sentenced in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy, bribery and other charges.

DeJesus had worked as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami before his arrest last year. Starting in December 2018, DeJesus received thousands of dollars from inmates and their associates for bringing the contraband into the low-security prison, officials said.

DeJesus used inmate co-conspirators to distribute the contraband, prosecutors said.

