Federal judge rejects efforts by GOP activists to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 3:32 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal judge rejects efforts by GOP activists to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston.

