CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » National News » Eta regains hurricane strength…

Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Eta regained hurricane strength Wednesday morning as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to around 75 mph (120 kph) off Florida’s southwest coast.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg. The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday.

The latest hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island, which is south of St. Petersburg, to Yankeetown.

Eta was about 130 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers early Wednesday and moving at 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane center said “life-threatening storm surge” is possible early Thursday, and forecasters advised residents to heed warnings from local officials. Tropical storm-force winds are expected in the area by late Wednesday.

Forecasts call for more rain from the storm system over parts of already drenched South Florida.

“Never seen this, never, not this deep,” said Anthony Lyas, who has lived in his now-waterlogged Fort Lauderdale neighborhood since 1996. He described hearing water and debris slamming against his shuttered home overnight as the storm crossed Florida.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up