CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » National News » Democrat Joe Biden defeats…

Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up