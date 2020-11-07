WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 7, 2020, 11:29 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.