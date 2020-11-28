CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » National News » Delaware police investigate homicide

Delaware police investigate homicide

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware says they are investigating a homicide after responding to a reported shooting.

Delaware State Police said they found a 28-year-old man lying in front of his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Friday evening on a road in Georgetown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was from Salisbury, Maryland, but police did not identify him.

Police said there is currently no suspect information available.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up