Delaware parks waive entry fees for Black Friday

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 5:25 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials are inviting residents to get outside on Friday as an alternative to going shopping.

Officials are waiving state park and Brandywine Zoo entry fees on Black Friday as part of the nationwide #OptOutside movement. State parks will open at 8 a.m.

The Brandywine Zoo and its new Madagascar Exhibit featuring rare lemurs and radiated tortoises will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required.

Visitors who are kindergarten age or older must bring face coverings and wear them when they cannot maintain social distancing from others.

