Delaware man sentenced for nationwide swatting incidents

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 4:26 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Delaware man to three years in prison for making a series of “swatting” calls to police departments and emergency dispatchers across the country.

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss says in a news release that 30-year-old Rodney Phipps of Georgetown was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Phipps pleaded guilty in January to five counts of making interstate threats and one count of making a false threat involving explosives in relation to a string of swatting phone calls.

Weiss said many of the calls contained explicit threats that the caller would shoot any law enforcement personnel who responded to the call.

