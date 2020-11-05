Delaware man already in jail accused in February shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man already in jail has been accused in connection with a…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man already in jail has been accused in connection with a fatal shooting in February.

The Wilmington Police Department says in a news release on Thursday that 25-year-old Bryan Edwards was indicted on Monday on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Edwards was identified as a suspect in the Feb. 5 shooting death of 40-year-old Randolph White.

Police say Edwards, who was already jailed for an unrelated matter, is now jailed under a cash-only bail of $1,050,000 on the new charges.

