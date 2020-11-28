CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » National News » Delaware gov cancels events…

Delaware gov cancels events after staffer tests positive

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Delaware Gov. John Carney says he’s canceling events after the director of the state’s emergency management agency tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carney said in a statement Saturday that AJ Schall, the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, had tested positive for the virus on Friday. Carney said he spent time around Schall on Tuesday but was not in close contact.

Still, Carney said he’s canceling his public events this week out of caution.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

With judge's recent decision, employees can pursue long fight for 2018 shutdown pay

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up