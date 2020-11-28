Delaware gov cancels events after staffer tests positive

Delaware Gov. John Carney says he’s canceling events after the director of the state’s emergency management agency tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carney said in a statement Saturday that AJ Schall, the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, had tested positive for the virus on Friday. Carney said he spent time around Schall on Tuesday but was not in close contact.

Still, Carney said he’s canceling his public events this week out of caution.

