CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » National News » Deadly crash into Buffalo…

Deadly crash into Buffalo monument under investigation

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y., (AP) — Police on Friday were investigating what led a speeding minivan to crash into a monument in front of Buffalo City Hall, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver on Thanksgiving.

Police identified the woman who died as 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo. The 40-year-old driver remained hospitalized. His name was not released.

Buffalo police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told reporters the vehicle had reached an “extreme rate of speed” before crashing into the marble obelisk around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Buffalo News reported the Toyota Sienna crashed through two marble posts ringing the site, then struck the 96-foot-tall (29-meter-tall) monument honoring President William McKinley, who was assassinated on a 1901 visit to the city in western New York.

The monument sustained no apparent structural damage, Rinaldo said, but the facade was heavily damaged.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

What contractors can expect in 2021

USPS ‘hopeful’ freedom to set higher mail rates will increase revenue

How the Federal Student Aid program has adjusted to the pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up