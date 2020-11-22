THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » National News » Cars line up for…

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force nearly ready to begin rolling out its 'internet of military things'

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Rettig says pandemic gave IRS ‘momentum’ to overhaul taxpayer services

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up