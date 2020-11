WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Biden, in first remarks as president-elect, says ‘I pledge to be an American who seeks not…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Biden, in first remarks as president-elect, says ‘I pledge to be an American who seeks not to divide, but to unify.’

