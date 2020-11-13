CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Arkansas police officer fatally…

Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect in custody

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a police officer in eastern Arkansas was arrested Friday in northwest Mississippi, according to Arkansas State Police.

Latarius Howard, 29, surrendered to U.S marshals shortly after 6 a.m. in Shaw, Mississippi, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Howard was wanted in a previous shooting that wounded a man when Helena-West Helena Officer Travis Wallace stopped an SUV on Thursday after seeing Howard in the passenger seat, Sadler said.

Howard then got out of the vehicle and opened fire, striking Wallace, 41, who returned fire, according to Sadler.

Wallace died at a hospital, while Howard was apparently not injured, Sadler said.

A second officer at the scene was not injured, according to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith, and the vehicle in which Howard as a passenger fled the city, which is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

The suspected driver, Bruce Hillie, 24, was also arrested Friday, in Indianola, Mississippi, on a hindering apprehension warrant, according to Sadler.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Military health culture may be to blame for poor retention rates among women

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up