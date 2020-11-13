CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to delay classroom return this week | DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, North America

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 12:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NOV. 6 – 12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the United States.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

OMB sets new CDM data standards deadline for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up