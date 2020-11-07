CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
AP Top U.S. News at 11:08 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with poll watchers?

Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location

Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump

Jittery public awaits news as presidency remains in flux

Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’

Illinois governor isolates after possible COVID-19 exposure

US sets record for cases amid election battle over virus

‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

Man shot by police in Wisconsin reaches plea in assault case

