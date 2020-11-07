AP Top U.S. News at 11:08 p.m. EST

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with poll watchers?
Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens
Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location
Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
Jittery public awaits news as presidency remains in flux
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
Illinois governor isolates after possible COVID-19 exposure
US sets record for cases amid election battle over virus
‘This isn’t over!’: Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat
Man shot by police in Wisconsin reaches plea in assault case
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.