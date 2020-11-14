AP Top U.S. News at 8:51 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist With…

Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education No longer mirror of US, Ohio’s electoral bellwether quiets Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers Judge: DHS head didn’t have authority to suspend DACA Masked workers start presidential hand tally in Georgia Lives Lost: Mexican meatpacker left legacy of compassion Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19 Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at veterans hospital Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.