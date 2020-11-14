CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:51 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist

With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education

No longer mirror of US, Ohio’s electoral bellwether quiets

Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers

Judge: DHS head didn’t have authority to suspend DACA

Masked workers start presidential hand tally in Georgia

Lives Lost: Mexican meatpacker left legacy of compassion

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at veterans hospital

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Deadline to send data to federal cyber dashboard coming in 2021

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up