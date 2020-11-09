AP Top U.S. News at 10:35 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective Testing timeline: What’s ahead for COVID-19 vaccines As cases rise, states say…

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective Testing timeline: What’s ahead for COVID-19 vaccines As cases rise, states say they’ll work with Biden on virus Astronauts arrive at launch site for 2nd SpaceX crew flight Trump books will continue after Trump leaves office California wine country adapting to annual wildfire threat Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug One week in an America riven by politics and the plague Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate amid virus surge Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.