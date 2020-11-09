AP Top U.S. News at 10:35 p.m. EST

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
Testing timeline: What’s ahead for COVID-19 vaccines
As cases rise, states say they’ll work with Biden on virus
Astronauts arrive at launch site for 2nd SpaceX crew flight
Trump books will continue after Trump leaves office
California wine country adapting to annual wildfire threat
Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
One week in an America riven by politics and the plague
Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate amid virus surge
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.