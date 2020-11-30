CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

At tiny rural hospitals, weary doctors treat friends, family

Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving

5 takeaways: Top donor sold access for foreign cash

‘Mercenary’ donor sold access for millions in foreign money

Judge: Detained immigrants must see a judge within 10 days

Ex-Hawaii prosecutor, police chief get prison for corruption

Arizona certifies Biden’s narrow victory over Trump

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Despite federal ban, renters still being evicted amid virus

Minnesota gives final green light to disputed oil pipeline

