AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

At tiny rural hospitals, weary doctors treat friends, family Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving 5 takeaways: Top donor…

At tiny rural hospitals, weary doctors treat friends, family

Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving

5 takeaways: Top donor sold access for foreign cash

‘Mercenary’ donor sold access for millions in foreign money

Judge: Detained immigrants must see a judge within 10 days

Ex-Hawaii prosecutor, police chief get prison for corruption

Arizona certifies Biden’s narrow victory over Trump

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Despite federal ban, renters still being evicted amid virus

Minnesota gives final green light to disputed oil pipeline

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.