AP Top U.S. News at 10:01 p.m. EST

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places
Analysis: 2020, and the American chorus’ newly loud voices
Races for governor take top billing in Missouri, Montana
ESSAY: Contemplating death in a year when it feels closer
When death seems everywhere: some coping suggestions
Experts: Police brutality, racism pushing Black anxiety
AP PHOTOS: As virus cases grow, voting reaches home stretch
Supreme Court changes fuel moves to protect abortion access
Under Trump, citizenship and visa agency focuses on fraud
Town built on guns ponders future after Remington plant sale
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.