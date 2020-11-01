ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
AP Top U.S. News at 10:01 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places

Analysis: 2020, and the American chorus’ newly loud voices

Races for governor take top billing in Missouri, Montana

ESSAY: Contemplating death in a year when it feels closer

When death seems everywhere: some coping suggestions

Experts: Police brutality, racism pushing Black anxiety

AP PHOTOS: As virus cases grow, voting reaches home stretch

Supreme Court changes fuel moves to protect abortion access

Under Trump, citizenship and visa agency focuses on fraud

Town built on guns ponders future after Remington plant sale

