AP Top U.S. News at 10:01 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places Analysis: 2020, and the American chorus’ newly loud voices Races for governor…

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places Analysis: 2020, and the American chorus’ newly loud voices Races for governor take top billing in Missouri, Montana ESSAY: Contemplating death in a year when it feels closer When death seems everywhere: some coping suggestions Experts: Police brutality, racism pushing Black anxiety AP PHOTOS: As virus cases grow, voting reaches home stretch Supreme Court changes fuel moves to protect abortion access Under Trump, citizenship and visa agency focuses on fraud Town built on guns ponders future after Remington plant sale Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.