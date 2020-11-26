CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:02 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving

Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

Thanksgiving travelers try to reach destinations, miss virus

GOP clashes as deadline to repeal tainted bailout law nears

Schools struggle to stay open as quarantines sideline staff

VIRUS TODAY: Americans celebrate Thanksgiving differently

Farm Rescue shifts to help farmers sickened by coronavirus

New migration maps serve as tools to help big game in West

Police: Woman dead after van crashes into Buffalo monument

National News

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Army allows some soldiers to promote while deferring education

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

JAIC starts its new iteration, will create 'flyaway' teams to embed with DoD components

