Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 5:08 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Astronauts arrive at launch site for 2nd SpaceX crew flight

One week in an America riven by politics and the plague

5 states OK measures eradicating racist language, symbols

For some who bore toll of virus, Biden offers sign of hope

Convention centers, museums become classrooms amid pandemic

Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

AP PHOTOS: Joe Biden and his decades of public life

Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location

Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump

Jittery public awaits news as presidency remains in flux

National News

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

