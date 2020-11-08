AP Top U.S. News at 5:08 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Astronauts arrive at launch site for 2nd SpaceX crew flight One week in an America riven by politics and the…

Astronauts arrive at launch site for 2nd SpaceX crew flight One week in an America riven by politics and the plague 5 states OK measures eradicating racist language, symbols For some who bore toll of virus, Biden offers sign of hope Convention centers, museums become classrooms amid pandemic Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens AP PHOTOS: Joe Biden and his decades of public life Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump Jittery public awaits news as presidency remains in flux Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.