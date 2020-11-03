AP Top U.S. News at 8:40 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes George Floyd’s…

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes George Floyd’s brother rallies voters on Election Day Polling places are latest front in battle over face masks US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US ‘Vote and get home,’ anxious voters say on Election Day More Americans on diets from a decade ago, report finds Postal Service says it can’t meet judge’s ballot order Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.