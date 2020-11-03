ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
AP Top U.S. News at 8:40 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

George Floyd’s brother rallies voters on Election Day

Polling places are latest front in battle over face masks

US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US

‘Vote and get home,’ anxious voters say on Election Day

More Americans on diets from a decade ago, report finds

Postal Service says it can’t meet judge’s ballot order

