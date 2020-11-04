ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Jittery public awaits news as presidency remains in flux

US sets record for cases amid election battle over virus

Video, 911 calls released in Walter Wallace police killing

Election officials scramble to count ballots in key states

Republicans retain power in states despite Democratic push

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits

Democrats win big in Arizona, now a former GOP stronghold

Polling places are latest front in battle over face masks

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

