AP Top U.S. News at 9:35 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Experts: Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Los Angeles orders more restrictions as coronavirus surges

US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return

CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority

Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving

Trump may be coming to terms with loss he won’t acknowledge

Thanksgiving travelers try to reach destinations, miss virus

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

