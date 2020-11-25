THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew

Christmas traditions axed as pandemic sweeps rural Kansas

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away

Thanksgiving could make or break US coronavirus response

California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers

New York City’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins, dies at 93

Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

California official: just say ‘no’ to family Thanksgiving

Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court

