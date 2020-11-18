CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Tired to the bone’: Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases

Empty desks: Coronavirus robs US classrooms of teachers

Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon

US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

EXPLAINER: How does election certification usually work?

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

Trump influence seen in deadlock of Michigan election board

Remains of 3 found in Colorado, triggering manhunt for felon

New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises

Wolves select Edwards with No. 1 pick in delayed NBA draft

