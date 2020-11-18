AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EST

‘Tired to the bone’: Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases
Empty desks: Coronavirus robs US classrooms of teachers
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure
EXPLAINER: How does election certification usually work?
Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home
Trump influence seen in deadlock of Michigan election board
Remains of 3 found in Colorado, triggering manhunt for felon
New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises
Wolves select Edwards with No. 1 pick in delayed NBA draft
