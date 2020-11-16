CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

What does COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness mean?

Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

2nd virus vaccine shows striking success in US tests

The Latest: Iowa’s governor orders statewide mask mandate

After Trump, will the presidency recede a bit for Americans?

Ex-Harvard coach, father charged in $1.5M admissions scam

US appeals court weighs law on supervised injection sites

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots

About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Telework may be the recruitment and retention solution agencies -- and Congress -- are looking for

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Predictive analytics being used to spot missing, suspicious payments for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up