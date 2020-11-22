AP Top U.S. News at 9:46 p.m. EST The Associated Press

For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen Inequality ‘baked…

For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen Inequality ‘baked into’ virus testing access as cases surge In Wisconsin recount, Trump challenges pile up, slow tally Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas In cities across US, voters support more police oversight Criminal justice reformers cheer multiple election victories Trump election challenges sound alarm among voters of color Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant COVID-19 deaths of Serbian clerics highlight virus worries Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.