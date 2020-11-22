THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:46 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster

Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen

Inequality ‘baked into’ virus testing access as cases surge

In Wisconsin recount, Trump challenges pile up, slow tally

Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas

In cities across US, voters support more police oversight

Criminal justice reformers cheer multiple election victories

Trump election challenges sound alarm among voters of color

Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

COVID-19 deaths of Serbian clerics highlight virus worries

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

IRS enabled record 85% of its workforce to telework under COVD-19 pandemic

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up