AP Top U.S. News at 9:46 p.m. EST

For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster
Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen
Inequality ‘baked into’ virus testing access as cases surge
In Wisconsin recount, Trump challenges pile up, slow tally
Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas
In cities across US, voters support more police oversight
Criminal justice reformers cheer multiple election victories
Trump election challenges sound alarm among voters of color
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
COVID-19 deaths of Serbian clerics highlight virus worries
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.