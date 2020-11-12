CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat

Tropical Storm Eta races off Carolinas after soaking Florida

States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history

Fever, symptom screening misses many coronavirus cases

Unwelcome milestone: California hits million COVID-19 cases

Georgia counties prepare for hand tally of presidential race

White separatist who spewed racial hatred dead at 82

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris’ job?

Alaska’s sole member in US House tests positive for COVID-19

EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?

