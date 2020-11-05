AP Top U.S. News at 10:53 p.m. EST

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with poll watchers? Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump Jittery public awaits news as presidency…

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with poll watchers?

Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump

Jittery public awaits news as presidency remains in flux

US sets record for cases amid election battle over virus

Portland, Oregon rejects bid to cut $18M more from police

Video, 911 calls released in Walter Wallace police killing

Study: Fix to food climate problem doesn’t require veganism

Election officials worried by threats and protesters

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

AP sources: Texas AG’s affair tied to criminal allegations

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.