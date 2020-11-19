CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Georgia hand tally of votes is complete, affirms Biden lead

CDC pleads with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel

Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again

Federal judge blocks new criminal disqualifiers to asylum

NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes

Alleging sex abuse, 4 sue Vatican over handling of McCarrick

California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID cases

‘Tired to the bone’: Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases

Empty desks: Coronavirus robs US classrooms of teachers

Supreme Court clears way for federal execution in Texas case

