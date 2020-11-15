CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials react to new Md. restrictions | GMU offering free psych sessions to essential workers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear

North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist

With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education

‘Righting a wrong’: Nevada 1st to protect same-sex marriage

No longer mirror of US, Ohio’s electoral bellwether quiets

Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers

Judge: DHS head didn’t have authority to suspend DACA

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up