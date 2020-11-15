AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EST

Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues SpaceX launches…

Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear

North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist

With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education

‘Righting a wrong’: Nevada 1st to protect same-sex marriage

No longer mirror of US, Ohio’s electoral bellwether quiets

Hiker whose heart stopped after Mt. Rainier rescue recovers

Judge: DHS head didn’t have authority to suspend DACA

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.