AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings

States impose new rules, plead with public to stop spread

VIRUS TODAY: 3rd vaccine shows promise, death toll soars

Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings at California church

Thanksgiving lessons jettison Pilgrim hats, welcome truth

Search on for 4-member crew of sunken Atlantic fishing boat

Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption

Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated

National News

